'Flower Moon' film crews coming back to Osage County, chief says

The film crews are apparently returning to Osage County.

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said he was advised “Killers of the Flower Moon” is tentatively slated to film additional scenes of a traditional community dance in mid-May in Osage County.

“I heard that Mr. Scorsese and the producers are going to come back and try to get a better ending by showing everyone who was an extra in a social dance where everyone’s having a good time,” he said Friday during an appearance at the Tulsa Press Club. “They’re coming back in mid-May, which is pretty soon. I was told they were coming back to film that to get a better ending than what really happened.

“I can assure that after all this madness, we didn’t say ‘Let’s have a social dance!’”

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie is an adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name and chronicles the Reign of Terror when Osage citizens were systematically killed for their oil money.

Principal photography wrapped in September and the film is expected to be released later this year. During Friday’s appearance at the Press Club, the principal chief reiterated that the film is not sponsored by the Osage Nation, but the tribe did cooperate with the production team on several aspects to ensure cultural and historic accuracy.

“Mr. Scorsese has told us it is a movie that the Osage will be proud of,” he said.

In addition to the film, Standing Bear touched on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma on the Pawhuska-based tribe. The 2020 decision affirmed that at least with respect to criminal jurisdiction, the Muscogee Nation’s reservation was not disestablished and has since been extended to apply to five other Oklahoma tribes.

Although the tribe has briefs submitted in multiple pending cases, the decision has not been applied to the Osage Nation’s surface level reservation. The tribe still holds the mineral rights for all of Osage County.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling in 2010 that the tribe’s surface level reservation was disestablished, but relied on extratextual information that was summarily dismissed a decade later by the U.S. Supreme Court in the McGirt opinion.

To date, the tribe has not added any more prosecutors, judges, police officers or detention facility space in anticipation of a favorable ruling. However, Standing Bear said discussions about that need and how to pay for it are underway.

“You’d better be willing to pay the price (of victory), which is courts, police and facilities,” he said. “Otherwise, you’re going to get criticized like they are getting criticized that you’ve got criminals running around.”

Video: Joe Conner talks about Fairfax and "killers of the Flower Moon."

