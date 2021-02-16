Flockin' Robins: Why is this harbinger of spring showing up in flocks in frigid weather?

Continued cold and snow are stirring up a blizzard of American robins across suburban areas of Oklahoma and Texas, and the birds are taking over Facebook and Instagram accounts across the region.

“I have never seen so many robins in one place,” is the common refrain posted online along with photographs of dozens to hundreds of the birds packed into trees or populating patios.

Tulsa wildlife artist and licensed wildlife rehabber Jan McKay posted photos on Facebook and said robins are using her yard, which backs up to Haikey Creek, for both food and shelter.

She left open the door of an aviary on the side of her house, and they are going in there for shelter and food and are finding cover under her large wooden deck and any corner of the house that provides a wind block, she said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so panicked in my life about the birds. They are all having such a hard time right now,” she said.

A wide variety of birds visit her backyard for her offerings of what she calls “the Maserti of bird food mixes,” but robins are there in numbers like never before, she said. They are eating raisins, blueberries, sunflower seeds and peanuts she has out for any birds that come looking — but especially the robins.