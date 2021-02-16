Flockin' Robins: Why is this harbinger of spring showing up in flocks in frigid weather?

Continued cold and snow are stirring up a blizzard of American robins across suburban areas of Oklahoma and Texas, and the birds are taking over Facebook and Instagram accounts across the region.
“I have never seen so many robins in one place,” is the common refrain posted online along with photographs of dozens to hundreds of the birds packed into trees or populating patios.
Tulsa wildlife artist and licensed wildlife rehabber Jan McKay posted photos on Facebook and said robins are using her yard, which backs up to Haikey Creek, for both food and shelter.
She left open the door of an aviary on the side of her house, and they are going in there for shelter and food and are finding cover under her large wooden deck and any corner of the house that provides a wind block, she said.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been so panicked in my life about the birds. They are all having such a hard time right now,” she said.
A wide variety of birds visit her backyard for her offerings of what she calls “the Maserti of bird food mixes,” but robins are there in numbers like never before, she said. They are eating raisins, blueberries, sunflower seeds and peanuts she has out for any birds that come looking — but especially the robins.
“I’d say it’s easily 200 of them. They are constantly coming and going,” she said.
The birds have grown used to her walking out to spread food and will wait and drop in to eat as soon as she spreads out some offerings, she said.
Experts say the large flocks may seem unusual, but they are no more so than the record-setting length and depth of this winter cold spell. The birds have to eat and drink water to keep warm, and the colder the temperatures, the more active they become and the more food sources they have to find.
Residents can help a little if they think the birds in their yard could use a helping hand.
While robins are a songbird recognized nationwide as a harbinger of spring that often plays a solitary game of tug-o-war with earthworms on manicured lawns, the birds actually are gregarious, often seen in flocks of 100 or more, and are year-round residents of most of the 48 contiguous states, according to Dan Reinking, a senior biologist at the Sutton Avian Research Center and author of the Oklahoma Breeding Bird Atlas.
Tulsa Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count numbers for recent years show that that group of about 50 volunteers tallied counts of 1,343 in mid-December 2020 and 5,023 in December 2019.
Known for eating crickets, beetles and earthworms in summer, American robins have a digestive system that speeds up in the winter months to switch from a slowly digested high-protein diet to quickly fuel up and make use of a glucose heavy diet of fruits and berries through the winter months, Reinking said.
“It’s a pretty remarkable thing that they’re known for,” he said.
Bird enthusiast websites recommend offering a mix of dried blueberries or cranberries, soaked raisins or cut grapes, bits of apple or other dried fruits and suet balls scattered on the ground to feed robins in the winter.
Also important to offer is a water source that has a small heater installed to keep the water from freezing or a pump to keep the water moving.