Flash flood warning issued after late afternoon storm drenches Tulsa area

Flooding is possible in parts of Tulsa that have already seen 2 to 4 inches of rain Friday — and could see several more inches — in a sudden storm with heavy rain, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning and a flood advisory for parts of the Tulsa area due to the storm. The flash flood warning will be in effect for southern Tulsa County and Creek County until 9:15 p.m., and the flood advisory for the same portions of Tulsa County will last until 8:30 p.m.

Areas within the flash flood warning include south Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Bixby, Sapulpa, Jenks, Glenpool, Kiefer and Jones Riverside Airport.

Forecasters said flash flooding can occur particularly in small creeks and streams and low-lying urban areas, highways, street and underpasses with poor drainage.

The flood advisory includes Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Jones Riverside Airport and Tulsa International Airport.

Forecasters said an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in these areas.