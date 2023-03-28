In honor of fallen McAlester Patrolman Joseph Barlow, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday ordered that all American flags and Oklahoma flags on state property be flown at half-staff Wednesday.

"The state of Oklahoma recognizes not only our law enforcement officers but the families of those who continue to protect and serve our communities and the sacrifices they make daily," Stitt said in a statement. "Our brave men and women in law enforcement face extraordinary peril while protecting our communities, and I ask the entire state to join me in prayer for their ongoing safety."

Barlow, who was also an Army veteran, suffered grave injuries in a crash March 17 during a funeral procession for McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker. Barlow died three days later, surrounded by loved ones, according to McAlester police.

"Joseph leaves behind a loving family, including his wife, Chaise; and son, Hudson; and parents Cindy and Shannon Barkley, Jerry Barlow Jr., and Brenda Schoggins," state officials said in a news release.

A service honoring Barlow's life has been set for Wednesday at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.

"Joseph’s exemplary service to the McAlester Police Department and our state will not be forgotten," the release states.

Flags should remain lowered 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday.