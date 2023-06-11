BROKEN ARROW — The Military History Center once again will host a Flag Day Ceremony.

The annual event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Flag Day, Wednesday June 14, at the center, 112 N. Main St. in Broken Arrow.

A ceremonial raising of the American flag, service branch flags, Medal of Honor flag, National Guard flags and the 45th Infantry Division flag will be done by veterans representing each flag.

Guest speaker at the ceremony will be U.S. Navy pilot Sen. Joe Newhouse.

The event is free and open to the public.

The center will be open until the close of the Flag Day ceremony. Entrance will be free all day.

For more information, call 918-794-2712 or visit okmhc.org.

