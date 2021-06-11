 Skip to main content
Flag Day ceremony set for Saturday in Broken Arrow
The Military History Center in Broken Arrow will host a Flag Day ceremony Saturday.

The event, free and open to the public, is set for 11 a.m. at the center, 112 N. Main St.

The event will include ceremonial raisings of various flags, including the American flag and those of each military service branch and the Army and Air National Guards.

Guest speaker will be Everett Piper, former president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Also, admission to the history center will be free on Saturday. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Flag Day is officially observed Monday, June 14.

For more information, call 918-794-2712 or visit okmhc.org.

