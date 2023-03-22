Family members, hospital employees and law enforcement personnel participate in a flag ceremony Wednesday to honor McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow at Ascension St. John. A LifeShare flag was raised in honor of Barlow's organ donation.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Family members of McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow gather Wednesday at Ascension St. John as a LifeShare flag was raised in honor of the fallen officer's organ donation.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A Donate Life flag flies after a flag ceremony Wednesday to honor McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow at Ascension St. John Tulsa.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Glenpool police officers line the circle drive at Ascension St. John Tulsa on Wednesday during a ceremony to honor the life and service of McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow. Barlow was gravely injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Glenpool. The hospital hosted a flag ceremony in honor of Barlow's gift of life as an organ donor.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Hudson Barlow is embraced by one of his late father's McAlester Police Department colleagues Wednesday at a ceremony honoring Patrolman Joseph Barlow's life and service.
The family of McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow gathered Wednesday on the campus of Ascension St. John Tulsa, where fellow officers and hospital staff lined the circle drive to honor Barlow's life and service.
Barlow, an Army veteran, suffered grave injuries in a crash Friday during a funeral procession for McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker. He died Monday, surrounded by loved ones, according to McAlester police.
Family members, hospital employees and law enforcement personnel participate in a flag ceremony Wednesday to honor McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow at Ascension St. John. A LifeShare flag was raised in honor of Barlow's organ donation.
Cindy Barkley holds her grandson Hudson Barlow while she speaks about her son, McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow, on Wednesday at Ascension St. John Tulsa. Barlow was gravely injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Glenpool. The hospital hosted a flag ceremony in honor of Barlow's gift of life as an organ donor.
Glenpool police officers line the circle drive at Ascension St. John Tulsa on Wednesday during a ceremony to honor the life and service of McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow. Barlow was gravely injured in a crash during a funeral procession in Glenpool. The hospital hosted a flag ceremony in honor of Barlow's gift of life as an organ donor.
McAlester Police officers embrace during a ceremony to honor the life and service of a colleague, Joseph Barlow, who was gravely injured in a crash during a funeral procession for McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker. Ascension St. John Tulsa hosted a flag ceremony Wednesday in honor of Barlow's gift of life as an organ donor.