Five Tulsa city councilors reelected; three face runoffs

Five of the eight city councilors seeking reelection Tuesday won easily, but the remaining three weren’t so lucky.

District 5 Councilor Mykey Arthrell, District 6 Councilor Connie Dodson and District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright are all headed to runoff elections in November after failing to earn a majority of the vote in their districts.

In the hotly contested race to determine who will succeed District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee, Laura Bellis hung on to narrowly earn a majority of votes and avoid a Nov. 8 runoff.

Bellis won 50.63% of the vote, and Michael Feamster, who received 24.97% of the vote, came in second, according to unofficial results from the Tulsa County Election Board.

“I am so honored and humbled that the people of District 4 elected me as their next city councilor,” Bellis said. “Every candidate in this brought incredible passion and vision. I am so grateful to have gotten to know them and am hopeful for what we can accomplish together for our city.

“I want the people of District 4 to know that, regardless of who they voted for, I am here to serve and represent them each and every day in this role.”

Of the three incumbent city councilors facing runoff elections in November, Dodson was the only one who did not receive the most votes in her election. Christian Bengel, who forced Dodson into a runoff two years ago, won 45.3% of the vote to Dodson’s 38.4% Tuesday.

In District 5, four candidates ran to unseat Arthrell, who is seeking a second term. Arthrell won 43.3% of the vote and will face Grant Miller, who earned 24.6% of the vote, in the November runoff. Ty Walker was a close third with 24.2% of the vote.

For the second City Council election in a row, Wright nearly won her election outright but instead faces a runoff, this time against Ken Reddick. Wright won 49.8% of the vote to Reddick’s 26.3%.

The five councilors who won reelection did so by fairly significant margins.

In District 1, Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper won a fourth term with 65.5% of the vote, handily defeating two challengers.

“It just feels good to again have the overwhelming support and affirmation from the citizens of District 1,” Hall-Harper said. “So we are going to continue to work to improve the quality of life in District 1 unapologetically. … It proves we’re doing something right.”

Councilor Jeannie Cue sailed into her seventh term with 72.4% of the vote. And in District 3, Crista Patrick won a third term with 62.7% of the vote.

“I am really excited that the voters trusted me with their voice to continue our work together,” Patrick said.

The other incumbents to win outright Tuesday were District 8 Councilor Phil Lakin and District 9 Councilor Jayme Fowler.

Lakin, like Cue, has been on the City Council since 2011 but had never had an opponent since then. Scott Houston, a life insurance company executive, raised more than $50,000 for his campaign, leading some people to speculate that Lakin would have his hands full.

That wasn’t how it played out. Lakin, CEO of the Tulsa Community Foundation, won 71.8% of the vote.

Tuesday night, he thanked District 8 residents for their support.

“I’m extremely grateful to District 8 voters for giving me the opportunity to continue to represent them,” Lakin said. “Thank you to my family and friends for always, and I mean always, saying ‘yes’ when I ask for help and support.

“I am deeply humbled and look forward to working for and with everyone I represent.”