Five injured in multiple collisions along U.S. 169 near 31st Street, creating complex scene for morning traffic

The aftermath of a multi-car collision along a highway in east Tulsa that sent five to the hospital Wednesday morning became even more complex as passersby found themselves involved in three additional crashes.

The latter were due to inattentive driving; something unwelcome but not unexpected as drivers passed by the sizable wreckage of the first crash.

Northbound U.S. 169 at 31st Street was down to two lanes as emergency responders and clean-up crews processed the first scene. The additional crashes were in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Brian Collum said the initial collision occurred about 6:10 a.m., when a gold SUV attempted to merge onto U.S. 169 northbound at 31st Street and cut between a truck with a trailer and a white SUV.

"It didn't make it," Collum said.

The gold SUV hit the white SUV, which shot across traffic and bounced off of the center median before crashing back to the shoulder, Collum said.

The gold SUV then rammed into the trailer the truck was pulling, which ripped the trailer off of the truck and flipped the truck onto the guard rail.