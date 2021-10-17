Five injured after Amtrak train collides with car hauler in southern Oklahoma

Five people were hospitalized with non-critical injuries after an Amtrak train struck a truck hauling cars that reportedly was stuck on the tracks in far southern Oklahoma, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday near Thackerville, just north of the Oklahoma-Texas state line.

Emergency crews from several fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded to the crash and were on the scene for hours, according to a social media post by the Love County Fire Department.

"A car hauler had become high centered on the tracks and was struck by an Amtrak train going northbound," the post said.

"The driver of the truck was not injured; however five passengers from the train were transported by ambulance to hospitals with non-critical injuries.

"The front of the train locomotive derailed, causing slight damage to parts of the rail bed and prevented the train from being moved.

"Inspectors from BNSF (railroad), Amtrak, and the Federal Railroad Administration arrived on scene to assist with command and inspect damage to the tracks and train.