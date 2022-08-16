 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five corrections officers face felony charges after inmate was beaten

Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester (copy)

The entrance to Oklahoma State Penitentiary is pictured in McAlester in 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Five corrections officers at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester are facing felony charges after surveillance video shows the alleged beating of an inmate.

OSP inmate Kentrell Cambell claimed he was physically beaten by Correctional Security Manager Lieutenant William Graham while being taken to the OSP medical unit following a stabbing incident on June 16, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage from the medical unit hallway reportedly shows Graham hit someone off camera view approximately three times. 

Four Correctional Security Officers were present when Cambell was allegedly assaulted and failed to include it in their incident report. Some reportedly denied that Cambell was assaulted by Graham during interviews following the incident before seeing the camera footage, according to the affidavit. 

Graham is charged with aggravated assault and battery, offering false evidence and obstructing an officer.

Sgts. Michael Boswell, Richard Holloway, Dylan Aragon, and Stanley Rogers are charged with offering false evidence and obstructing an officer.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

