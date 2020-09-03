Fishing could soon return to Braden Park pond

Not only was it the closest but it was one that apparently had a fishing history — as evidenced by a heavily weather-worn wooden monument of “The Fisherman” that, according to its plaque, was dedicated to “The Tulsa Anglers Club, 1935-1980. Whose members taught so many how to cast and fish at Braden Pond.”

“It just didn’t make sense,” Bevel said.

Wednesday’s outing, done with America’s approval as a test to see if there were even any fish left in the pond, proved a perfect example of why the pond should be open to people of the area, he said.

“The kids were really excited to come here and fish — I mean really excited, more than usual,” he said. “We can be here in 5 minutes, and we fished for an hour (they caught two crappies and about a half-dozen bluegills), and they had a great time, and we went back home. … That’s a great opportunity for people who don’t have some place close to home to fish, especially for little kids.”

America said she is cognizant of people’s love for the ducks and geese but also recognizes that the numbers have grown out of control, with some grassy areas picked bare, excrement covering the ground and the pond likely having poor water quality due to the manure.