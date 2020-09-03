Fishing could soon return to Braden Park pond

Tim Porter smiled and offered a friendly greeting to a young family fishing at Braden Park Pond on Wednesday afternoon.
“Are ya fishin’ or duckin’,” he said. “Because there’s no fishing here.”
Shane Bevel, fishing on a little test-run with his children Graham, 7, and Ruby, 4, had news for the long-retired Tulsa firefighter who has closely and daily policed the park’s dozens of ducks and geese — roughly 300 that afternoon — for the past eight years.
Bevel — a former Tulsa World photographer — approached Tulsa Parks and Recreation about fishing at the pond in August, and at its Tuesday meeting the board agreed that fishing should be allowed at the pond again, according to Parks Director Anna America.
America said she will form a committee and develop park rules that can both diminish the number of waterfowl at the park that raise concerns about health and water quality, while allowing fishing to return to the park. There might be some rules about not feeding the ducks and geese, as well.
Fishing technically was not restricted by any ordinances, America said.
People occasionally called to inquire about fishing, and she said she really hasn’t found an answer for them in the past.
“There is no policy that outlines that,” she said.
What she plans to do is pull together a committee for guidance with perhaps some from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Close-to-Home fishing program, with local anglers and bird experts taking part to come up with some guidelines for a more official "opening" of fishing allowed at the pond with some new signage at a future date.
“A committee?” Porter asked. “Oh, now they’re going to make a mess of it again. … You wouldn’t believe some of the things I’ve seen.”
After some conversation, Porter revealed at least part of the secret behind the no-fishing rules that aren’t on the books. He and former Parks Director Lucy Dolman essentially came to an agreement on it as more and more birds were snagged by fishermen, ingested hooks or got tangled in fishing line and injured, he said.
Porter keeps close track of the birds and has names and knows the life history of many of them. He has a litany of horror stories about birds injured by hooks and fishing line.
Orange stenciled “no fishing” signs are painted on the sidewalk around the pond. A former city employee painted them with Dolman’s approval, Porter offered with a wink.
Bevel said his approach was a simple inquiry. He visited the park often with the children but wondered why he could take his children to any number of other city parks and fish those ponds but not this one that is closest to his home.
Not only was it the closest but it was one that apparently had a fishing history — as evidenced by a heavily weather-worn wooden monument of “The Fisherman” that, according to its plaque, was dedicated to “The Tulsa Anglers Club, 1935-1980. Whose members taught so many how to cast and fish at Braden Pond.”
“It just didn’t make sense,” Bevel said.
Wednesday’s outing, done with America’s approval as a test to see if there were even any fish left in the pond, proved a perfect example of why the pond should be open to people of the area, he said.
“The kids were really excited to come here and fish — I mean really excited, more than usual,” he said. “We can be here in 5 minutes, and we fished for an hour (they caught two crappies and about a half-dozen bluegills), and they had a great time, and we went back home. … That’s a great opportunity for people who don’t have some place close to home to fish, especially for little kids.”
America said she is cognizant of people’s love for the ducks and geese but also recognizes that the numbers have grown out of control, with some grassy areas picked bare, excrement covering the ground and the pond likely having poor water quality due to the manure.
America has a soft spot for the park. She grew up in the area. Her son is named Braden, after the park. And she said she remembers it as the local fishing spot, with weekend casting contests and fishing clinics for kids.
The park does have a long history and is a focal point of a neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places as the former home of the White City Jersey Dairy Farm in the early 1900s. The pond is a part of the farm's original stock pond.
“What I want to do is bring together a small group of people who are experts representing these different things and talk about what does it take to be a healthy place to fish, and what does it take to manage the birds,” America said.
“Another part of it has to be education for the public. We’re not doing the birds any favors or the pond or anything that lives there any favors without a better balance. …
"I would love to have Braden Park, my favorite neighborhood park, and bring it back so it is more enjoyable for everybody, not just the ducks and the geese, and find a way for little kids to get back in there and fish like it was for decades.”
Porter said he is skeptical, but he tentatively offered that fishing could be allowed if people pick up after themselves and if people learn not to cast lines near birds or pull lines in as birds swim past.
“If there can be some controls, maybe, in a perfect world,” he said.
Beverly Schrimsher will be one of the people happy to fish there again.
She said she enjoys lunch at the park weekly with her friend Norma Laderman and that on Wednesday they enjoyed conversation and just looking over the pond.
A few years ago people told her she couldn’t fish there anymore, she said. A longtime area resident, she remembered lots of her children's birthday celebrations and fishing at the pond through the 1980s and ‘90s.
The widow said she didn’t go anywhere else to fish after her husband died, so the restriction at Braden Park Pond pretty much put an end to her fishing activities.
“I’ll be back with my fishing pole now,” she said Wednesday, “And some food for the ducks.”
Featured video
Gallery: Ducks, geese and fishing: A late afternoon at Braden Park Pond
Kelly Bostian
918-581-8357
Twitter: @KellyBostian
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.