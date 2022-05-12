First-time weekly jobless claims drop by one-third in state

First-time weekly jobless claims in Oklahoma declined by one-third when compared to the previous seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,478 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday.

The total is 33.9% fewer than the 2,235 who sought first-time benefits the week ending April 30, according to revised figures. The total number of claims was initially reported to be 1,950.

Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined by 4% from an upwardly revised 10,853 claims the week ending April 23 to 10,415 claims the week ending April 30.

The Tulsa World reported a week ago that continued claims for the week ending April 23, initially reported to be 10,002 before they were revised upwards, were at a low point not seen in 20 years.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt commented on the drop in continued claims, in written remarks released Thursday.

“Oklahoma’s economy has hit yet another major milestone, with continued claims at a 20-year low,” Zumwalt said. “This is a direct result of our state’s resiliency, strong employers and visionary leaders. Oklahoma continues to be a national leader in workforce strength and stability and OESC remains committed to building a robust workforce and providing immediate opportunity to Oklahomans seeking employment.”

This week’s unrevised initial weekly claims total is the fewest since first-time claims peaked for the year in late March at 2,946.

Likewise, continued claims declined for the fifth consecutive week.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,969 the week ending April 30 to 1,855 the week ending Saturday.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 11,318 the week ending April 23 to 10,956 the week ending April 30.

Four neighboring states reported increases in initial claims: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Texas. Missouri and New Mexico reported declines in initial claims.

Nationally, weekly first-time claims totals increased by 1,000 to 203,000.

