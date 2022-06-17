First-time weekly jobless claims decline second consecutive week

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in the state declined by 17% last week as the state announced a new effort to aid workers in north Tulsa.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 1,633 claims for unemployment benefits in the state were filed the week ending Saturday, compared to an upwardly revised 1,973 claims the prior week.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, also declined, but at a slower rate.

The DOL also reported 10,721 continued claims were filed in the state, a 2.6% decline from the 11,011 that filed the prior week.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission announced it will be providing an embedded worker to the Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave., as part of a DOL grant it received.

Oklahoma is one of seven states to receive the DOL’s Unemployment Insurance Navigator Grant, according to a news release.

The grant funding will be used to partner with the Oasis Project in north Tulsa to “promote equitable access to unemployment benefits to eligible workers with an emphasis on serving marginalized communities facing barriers to employment,” according to the release.

The embedded worker will provide assistance in applying for and receiving unemployment insurance benefits as well as training and reemployment opportunities.

“Since being appointed by the OESC Board of Commissioners two years ago, my priorities have included ensuring Oklahomans in need have access to UI benefits and critical workforce training services,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt, in the release. “In that time, OESC has made major strides in improving our state’s workforce — creating more jobs, increasing access to UI services and training opportunities, and encouraging reemployment, which has resulted in more Oklahomans in the workforce than ever before. The agency is committed to finding new and innovative ways to serve individuals with employment barriers in the state, including grant opportunities such as the UI Navigator Program.”

In other figures reported Thursday, two longer-term measures, the four week moving average of initial and continued claims, also both declined.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 2,063 claims the week ending June 4 to 1,999 claims the week ending Saturday.

The final longer-term jobless metric, the four-week moving average of continued claims, also declined, but to a level not seen since 1997.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 10,668 the week ending May 28 to 10,532 claims the week ending June 4.

The last time the four-week moving average of continued claims was lower was in November 1997 when it was 10,442, according to DOL records.

Among neighboring states, jobless claims declined in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico, while they increased in Colorado and Texas.

Nationally, initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by 3,000 to 229,000.

