First-time unemployment claims increase almost 30%

State unemployment claims increased nearly 30% last week when compared to the prior seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 3,469 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday.

The total is 29.4% higher than the upwardly revised 2,679 claims filed the week ending July 16.

Prior to being revised, initial claims the week ending July 16 were originally reported to be 1,895.

First-time claims have increased four consecutive weeks and have not been at this level since October 2021 when 3,442 first-time claims were reported.

Meanwhile, continued unemployment claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment increased 2.6%, or from 11,185 claims the week ending July 9 to 11,478 claims the following week.

The increase hasn’t gone unnoticed at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which administers the state’s Unemployment Insurance program.

“Recent shifts in unemployment claims during June and July are expected seasonal increases that are aligned with historical trends for this time of year, but we are also starting to see cyclical increases that are a reflection of the larger economic environment,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director.

“Oklahoma’s unemployment rate still remains below pre-pandemic levels and the state continues to stand out as a national leader in economic strength, with high workforce participation and low unemployment rates."

Other metrics showed a similar trend.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 1,946 filings the week ending July 16 to 2,501 filings the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims also increased from 10,922 the week ending July 9 to 11,062 claims the following week.

Among neighboring states, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri and Texas saw a decline in initial claims while Kansas and New Mexico reported increases in first-time claims.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted initial claims decreased by 5,000 to 256,000.