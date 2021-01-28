First-time state unemployment claims earlier this month highest since August

Continued unemployment claims declined again last week while first-time claims earlier this month hit a mark not seen since early August, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 5,302 Oklahoma workers filed initial jobless claims the week ending Saturday.

That figure is inline with recent unrevised jobless reports in recent weeks.

However, the revised initial jobless figure for the week ending Jan. 16 — 7,144 — is the highest since early August.

Meanwhile, continued jobless claims — those filed after at least one week of unemployment — declined again last week, according to the report.

“We are encouraged to see the drop in continued claims for the 31st consecutive week,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. “There was a significant drop in continued claims from last week, but we do expect to see a correction in reporting from the U.S. Department of Labor that will increase claims but still show a decline.

“Our staff has worked incredibly hard to help claimants in need. In less than a year since last March, we have paid out over $4 billion in benefits.”