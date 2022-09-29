First-time state jobless claims drop to four-year low

The number of first-time jobless claims filed last week in Oklahoma hit a low not seen in four years, while continued claims totals were at historic low levels, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,151 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma.

The total is 22% fewer than the revised number of initial filings for the week ending Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, hit a new low for a seven-day period, according to records dating back to 1987.

Continued claims declined from a revised figure of 9,957 claims the week ending Sept. 10, to 9,009 claims the week ending Sept. 17, a 9.5% decline.

“We continue to see a historically low number of continued claims this week — below 10,000 — in addition to claims data decreasing across the other three reporting categories,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director.

“At this time, there is strong supply and demand for employment opportunities in the state, and we are optimistic that both job seekers and employers are well equipped to find and retain meaningful work.”

The low unemployment claims trend can be also seen in the four-week moving averages.

The four-week moving average of initial claims was 1,965, a decline from 2,063 the prior week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 10,030 the week ending Sept. 10 to 9,707 claims the following week.

This marks the first time in at least 35 years that the four-week moving average of continued claims dropped below 10,000, according to state employment data dating to 1987.

Among neighboring states, all six reported a decline in initial claims along with Oklahoma.

Nationally, initial claims totals declined from a seasonally-adjusted 209,000 the week ending Sept. 17 to 193,000 claims the following week.