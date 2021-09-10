First-time jobless claims set new pandemic-era low

First-time jobless claims declined again last week in Oklahoma, once again hitting lows not seen since the start of the pandemic, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment declined by nearly 20% from a revised total of 2,676 claims the week ending Aug. 28 to 2,162 claims the week ending Saturday.

For both Oklahoma and the U.S. as a whole, the number of first-time claims filed last week is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, also declined in the state.

The Labor Department reported that continued claims declined by nearly 15%, or from a revised total of 25,275 the week ending Aug. 21 to 21,594 claims the week ending Aug. 28.

The four-week moving average of both initial and continued claims also continued to decline.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the seventh consecutive week to 25,941 claims the week ending Aug. 28.