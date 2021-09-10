First-time jobless claims set new pandemic-era low

First-time jobless claims declined again last week in Oklahoma, once again hitting lows not seen since the start of the pandemic, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment declined by nearly 20% from a revised total of 2,676 claims the week ending Aug. 28 to 2,162 claims the week ending Saturday.
For both Oklahoma and the U.S. as a whole, the number of first-time claims filed last week is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.
Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, also declined in the state.
The Labor Department reported that continued claims declined by nearly 15%, or from a revised total of 25,275 the week ending Aug. 21 to 21,594 claims the week ending Aug. 28.
The four-week moving average of both initial and continued claims also continued to decline.
The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the seventh consecutive week to 25,941 claims the week ending Aug. 28.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which waits a week before commenting on new claim figures, noted the trend in continued unemployment claims’ four-week moving averages in its weekly news release on the topic.
“For six consecutive weeks, we have seen the continued unemployment claims’ four-week moving average decline,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “The four-week moving average is a trusted way to gauge our state’s progress with unemployment, and we are continuing to see recovery week-to-week.
“We are hopeful that we will continue to see progress in the coming months as the agency remains focused on connecting claimants to workforce opportunities.”
The four-week moving average of initial claims declined for the 10th consecutive week, or from 10,358 claims the week ending June 19 to 3,412 claims the week ending Aug. 28.
Meanwhile, the U.S. saw a seasonally adjusted 310,000 initial claims filed the week ending Saturday, a 35,000 claim decline from the prior week.
This is the lowest level for initial claims nationwide since March 14, 2020, when it was 256,000.
Featured video: