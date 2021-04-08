First-time jobless claims jump 15% in state

First-time jobless claims increased nearly 15% last week in Oklahoma, hitting totals not seen since late June, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 11,894 filed initial claims for unemployment compensation during the week ending Saturday, 1,537 more than filed the week prior, according to revised, unadjusted figures.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has not seen that many initial claims filed in one week since 18,405 did the week ending June 27.

Continued claims, meanwhile, declined from a revised figure of 32,368 the week ending March 20 to 28,308 the following week. Continued claims are those filed after one week of unemployment.

The four week, moving average of continued claims marked its 41st consecutive week of declining numbers with an average of 31,683 filing claims the week ending March 27 compared to 33,240 the prior week.

OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt acknowledged the increase in first-time claims, in a written statement.