First-time jobless claims increase slightly; continued claims hit historic low

Initial state jobless claims increased slightly last week while continued claims hit a historic low, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits increased 1% from 1,928 claims the week ending April 23 to 1,950 claims the following week.

The latest figures for April 23 are unadjusted totals.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined by 10%, or from an upwardly adjusted 11,135 claims the week ending April 16 to 10,002 claims the week ending April 23.

Continued claims weekly totals have not been this few in over 20 years.

This marks the second consecutive week initial claims have increased and the third consecutive time that weekly totals of continued claims have declined.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 2,089 the week ending April 23 to 1,898 claims the week ending Saturday.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 11,647 claims the week ending April 16 to 11,105 claims the week ending April 23.

The latest four-week moving average of continued claims is the fewest since October 2000, when it was 10,930, according to Department of Labor records.

Among neighboring states, only Kansas reported an increase in claims as Oklahoma did.

Nationally, first-time claims for unemployment insurance increased by 19,000 to 200,000, according to seasonally-adjusted figures for the week ending Saturday.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a statement that the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund balance has reached over $300 million as a result of strong first-quarter contributions by employers.

“Oklahoma continues to show how our consistent approach to managing the (Unemployment Insurance) Trust Fund has resulted in it being one of the strongest and most stable funds in the nation,” Zumwalt said. “Thanks to this robust fund and employers across the state, OESC is able to provide critical services to Oklahomans seeking employment.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.