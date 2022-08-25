First-time jobless claims increase 4.5%

State first-time weekly jobless claims increased 4.5% the week ending Saturday when compared to the prior seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,156 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed last week, the most so far this year for a one-week period.

The total is 180 more than the upwardly revised total for the week ending Aug. 13 when 3,976 claims were filed.

Initial claims have increased two consecutive weeks and have not been at this level since the week ending July 17, 2021, when 4,394 claims were filed.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission commented on the latest jobless numbers.

“We continue to see volatility in the weekly initial claims, as well as our overall week-to-week unemployment claims numbers,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “OESC is monitoring the weekly numbers and any trends that could indicate economic factors are impacting claims reporting.

“The agency is also keeping a watchful eye on claims volumes in major industries that have an outsized impact on the workforce in Oklahoma.”

Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined 2.5%, or from 11,375 to 11,095.

The four-week moving average of initial claims has increased seven consecutive weeks to 3,542 for the week ending Saturday.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 11,384 the week ending Aug. 6 to 11,297 the following week.

Oklahoma joined two other neighboring states, Arkansas and Colorado, in reporting an increase in initial claims.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 2,000 to 243,000 for the week ending Saturday compared to the prior week.

