First-time jobless claims increase 10% in past week

First-time jobless claims increased by 10% last week, ending two consecutive weeks when initial claims for unemployment benefits declined, according to a government report released Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 2,941 workers filed first-time claims for unemployment the week ending Saturday, compared to an upwardly revised figure of 2,680 claims the week prior.

Initial claims last week were still about double the number of claims filed just prior to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined for the fifth consecutive week to 19,799 filings, a decline from a revised 23,879 filings the week prior.

The four-week, moving average of initial claims declined for the 11th consecutive week, or from 3,412 claims the week ending Aug. 28 to 3,122 claims the week ending Sept. 4.

Likewise, the four-week, moving average of continued claims declined for the eighth consecutive week, or from 26,512 claims the week ending Aug. 28 to 24,126 claims the week ending Sept. 4.

Oklahoma Employment Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted the declining number of filings in three of four categories.