First-time jobless claims increase 10% in past week

First-time jobless claims increased by 10% last week, ending two consecutive weeks when initial claims for unemployment benefits declined, according to a government report released Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 2,941 workers filed first-time claims for unemployment the week ending Saturday, compared to an upwardly revised figure of 2,680 claims the week prior.
Initial claims last week were still about double the number of claims filed just prior to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined for the fifth consecutive week to 19,799 filings, a decline from a revised 23,879 filings the week prior.
The four-week, moving average of initial claims declined for the 11th consecutive week, or from 3,412 claims the week ending Aug. 28 to 3,122 claims the week ending Sept. 4.
Likewise, the four-week, moving average of continued claims declined for the eighth consecutive week, or from 26,512 claims the week ending Aug. 28 to 24,126 claims the week ending Sept. 4.
Oklahoma Employment Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted the declining number of filings in three of four categories.
“We are thrilled to see that the unemployment numbers are continuing to decline in our state,” Zumwalt said. “Seven weeks of continued decline for three reporting categories demonstrates the progress Oklahomans have made finding jobs and strengthening our state's workforce. Initial claims remained relatively flat for the filing week ending Sept. 4.”
The OESC this year began waiting a week before commenting on the state’s weekly numbers.
Oklahoma is one of a dozen states that reported an increase in initial claims.
Nationwide, initial claims increased by 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 332,000 filings.