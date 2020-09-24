First-time jobless claims hold steady at 5,560 for week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First-time jobless claims for unemployment insurance held steady last week compared to the prior seven-day period, according to a U.S. Labor Department report issued Thursday.

An estimated 5,560 initial claims were filed in the state during the week ending Saturday, compared to 5,596 claims filed the prior week, according to revised figures.

The newest jobless claims total is the fewest since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the economy in mid-March.

However, over the past eight weeks, first-time unemployment insurance claims are still averaging 6,087 per week, or nearly 300% more than were filed during the same eight-week period one year ago when the average was 1,556 initial claims.

Nationwide, initial claims increased last week by 4,000 to 870,000, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Another measure of the economy, insured claims, declined in the state by 1,094 to 109,813 filings for the week ending Sept. 12.

Insured, or continued claims, are recorded after someone files an initial claim and then files a continued claim after experiencing a week of unemployment.