First-time jobless claims for week lowest since beginning of pandemic

Weekly unemployment claims last week were a mixed bag of news in the state with initial claims declining to their lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic, while the revised number of first-time claims increased for two consecutive weeks, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment benefits coverage declined from a revised total of 3,986 the week ending Aug. 14 to 2,577 claims the week ending Aug. 21. The latter figure is the lowest for one week since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the revised number of first-time claims has increased from 3,533 claims the week ending July 31 to 3,986 the week ending Aug. 14.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined in Oklahoma from 29,345 the week ending Aug. 7 to 25,067 two weeks later.

The four-week moving average of first-time and continued claims also continued to decline.

The four-week moving average of first-time claims declined for the eight consecutive week, most recently from 29,345 the week ending Aug. 7 to 25,067 the following week.