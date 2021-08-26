First-time jobless claims for week lowest since beginning of pandemic

Weekly unemployment claims last week were a mixed bag of news in the state with initial claims declining to their lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic, while the revised number of first-time claims increased for two consecutive weeks, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time claims for unemployment benefits coverage declined from a revised total of 3,986 the week ending Aug. 14 to 2,577 claims the week ending Aug. 21. The latter figure is the lowest for one week since the beginning of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the revised number of first-time claims has increased from 3,533 claims the week ending July 31 to 3,986 the week ending Aug. 14.
Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined in Oklahoma from 29,345 the week ending Aug. 7 to 25,067 two weeks later.
The four-week moving average of first-time and continued claims also continued to decline.
The four-week moving average of first-time claims declined for the eight consecutive week, most recently from 29,345 the week ending Aug. 7 to 25,067 the following week.
Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the fifth consecutive week, most recently from 30,374 the week ending Aug. 7 to 28,552 claims the following week.
An official with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission noted the decline in the moving averages of claims.
“For the past five consecutive weeks, we have seen decreases in both the initial and continued claims four-week moving averages, and those averages continue to be a good indication of the state’s progress,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “While the initial claims numbers have tended to fluctuate, Oklahoma’s numbers are mirroring the trends we are seeing nationwide.”
The OESC this year began waiting one week before commenting on initial claims figures.
Nationally, first-time claims for unemployment increased by 4,000 to 353,000 claims. Nineteen states reported an increase in initial claims last week, compared to the prior week.