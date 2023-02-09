First-time state jobless claims declined about 9% last week compared to revised totals from the previous week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,162 initial jobless claims were filed in the state during the week ending Saturday. The figure is 8.9% fewer than the revised total of 1,276 who filed during the prior seven-day period.

State first-time weekly jobless claims totals have generally been declining since peaking for the year about a month ago at 1,733 claims.

Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, were flat, increasing from a revised total of 10,550 filed during the week ending Jan. 21 to 10,553 claims filed the week ending Jan. 28.

Four other border states saw initial claims filings decline in the past week — Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

Two longer-term metrics reflect a decline in both initial and continued claims.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 1,427 the week ending Jan. 28 to 1,284 the following week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 10,670 claims the week ending Jan. 21 to 10,553 claims the following week.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending Saturday totaled 196,000, an increase of 13,000 claims from the previous week’s unrevised total.