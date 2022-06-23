First-time jobless claims decline in Oklahoma for third consecutive week

First-time jobless claims declined for the third consecutive week in the state, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,548 state workers filed initial claims for unemployment insurance coverage, a 19% decline from the upwardly revised 1,915 claims filed the prior week.

Weekly initial jobless claim totals have declined every week in June after logging 2,571 claims the last full week in May.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined from an upwardly revised 10,925 claims the week ending June 4 to 10,817 claims the following week for a less than 1% decline.

Initial weekly claim totals have been relatively flat since the week ending April 23, with four-week averages between 2,100 and 1,900.

The same bottoming out in claims totals can be seen in the four-week moving average of continued claims.

After nine consecutive weeks of declining seven-day totals, the four-week moving average of continued claims increased for the first time, or from 10,583 claims the week ending June 4 to 10,740 claims the following week.

The relatively stable jobless numbers did not go unnoticed at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

“Oklahoma’s unemployment numbers remain steady through seasonal shifts, with more individuals participating in the state workforce than ever before,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “In addition to our strong workforce participation, there are many employment opportunities currently available for those seeking jobs across the state.

“OESC is committed to connecting Oklahomans to these jobs through our variety of employment and training programs. We will continue to monitor unemployment numbers closely over the coming months as interest rates fluctuate to ensure our agency is responsive to any changes in the state workforce brought on by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement earlier this month.”

Among neighboring states, five of six reported a decline in initial claims totals. Kansas reported it received 14 additional claims compared to the 924 filed the week before.

Nationally, initial claims for benefits declined by 2,000 to 229,000, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

