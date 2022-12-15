 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First-time jobless claims decline by 8.6%

  • Updated
First-time jobless claims declined by 8.6% in Oklahoma compared to the previous week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 1,207 initial claims for unemployment coverage were filed the week ending Saturday.

The seven-day total is 114 fewer claims than the 1,321 claims that were filed the week ending Dec. 3.

The total for the week ending Dec. 3 was revised upward this week from 1,272.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined by 4.4%, or from 10,325 the week ending Nov. 26 to 9,865 claims the week ending Dec. 3.

It marked the first time in three months that continued claims were below 10,000.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 1,188 filings the week ending Dec. 3 to 1,257 claims the week ending Saturday.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 9,589 claims the week ending Nov. 26 to 9,787 claims the week ending Dec. 3. The four-week moving average of continued claims increased for the fourth consecutive week.

The decline in initial claims was mirrored both regionally and nationally.

All six states neighboring Oklahoma reported a decline in first-time filings.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 20,000 to 211,000 filings.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

