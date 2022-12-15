First-time jobless claims decline by 8.6% in Oklahoma

First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma last week declined by 8.6% from the previous week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 1,207 initial claims for unemployment coverage in the state were filed the week ending Saturday.
The seven-day total is 114 fewer claims than the 1,321 claims that were filed the week ending Dec. 3.
The total for the week ending Dec. 3 was revised upward this week from 1,272.
Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined by 4.4%, going from 10,325 the week ending Nov. 26 to 9,865 claims the week ending Dec. 3.
It marked the first time in three months that continued claims were below 10,000.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 1,188 filings the week ending Dec. 3 to 1,257 claims the week ending Saturday.
The four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 9,589 claims the week ending Nov. 26 to 9,787 claims the week ending Dec. 3. The four-week moving average of continued claims increased for the fourth consecutive week.
The decline in initial claims was mirrored both regionally and nationally.
All six states neighboring Oklahoma reported a decline in first-time filings.
Nationally, initial claims declined by 20,000 to 211,000 filings.
Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab Chief Investment Strategist & Peter Kraus, Aperture Investors Chairman & CEO discuss where investors may be putting their money in the long term as the fed continues to battle inflation.
Best Occupations for Being Self-Employed
Best Occupations for Being Self-Employed
Photo Credit: Dragon Images / Shutterstock
While recent data indicates that tightness in the U.S. labor market
may be easing, workers today continue to have remarkably high levels of power and choice in the labor market.
The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally reshaped many workers’ relationships to their jobs. Lockdowns early in the pandemic sparked massive layoffs, and ongoing issues like concerns about health and safety or availability of child care made it difficult for many to return to work. Desires for improved working conditions, better pay and benefits, or roles more aligned with peoples’ lifestyles or professional interests eventually set off unprecedented mobility in the labor market, now commonly known as the Great Resignation.
Today,
labor force participation rates continue to trail pre-pandemic levels. Job quits remain historically high after reaching a record of three million per month late in 2021. The number of job openings in the U.S. has topped 10 million per month for more than a year. These figures suggest that workers feel they can be selective about what jobs and working conditions they will accept. People today are more willing to take time off to wait for good jobs, or to move on from their current positions for better opportunities.
Under these circumstances, self-employment has proven to be an increasingly popular choice for many workers. Self-employment often offers more of the
qualities that workers want, like more flexibility in schedule or location, and less of the ones they don’t, like feelings of disrespect or lack of opportunity for advancement. As a result, the ranks of the self-employed have grown over the last two and a half years.
Dragon Images
Self employment grew faster than total employment during COVID
In the wake of early COVID-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020, self-employed workers lost jobs at just half the rate of all workers. While total employment did not recover to pre-pandemic levels until March 2022, self-employment briefly bounced back to pre-pandemic levels as soon as August 2020 and has remained above that threshold since May 2021. Today, total employment is just 0.6% greater than it was before COVID-19 hit, while self-employment is up by 5.0%.
Self employed workers in incorporated businesses earn significantly more than their private industry counterparts
Autonomy and flexibility have been significant drivers for self-employment, but self-employment also has the potential to boost workers’ earnings. The median earnings for workers who are self-employed in their own incorporated business over the last 12 months exceed earnings for every other category of workers except federal government employees. Self-employed workers in incorporated businesses earn nearly 30% more than their private industry counterparts, with median earnings of $66,864 and $52,137, respectively.
Computer and mathematical occupations expect large employment growth and have high wages
Job outlooks and earning potential vary by industry, however, so some workers will find conditions for self-employment more favorable than others. One industry that could offer good opportunities is computer and mathematical occupations. These jobs are projected to grow by 15.4% over the next decade and offer median wages of $97,540, figures that each respectively rank second among occupational groupings. Healthcare support offers the greatest projected job growth over the next decade at 17.8%, while management occupations have the highest median wages at $102,450.
A combination of strong wages, high job growth, and low unemployment rates can all signal strong potential for self-employment. By these indicators, people who want to work for themselves have good options in a variety of industries and education levels. But one job that combines the fast-growing health field with the high pay of management work—
medical and health services managers—tops the list of promising occupations for the self-employed.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the best occupations for being self-employed, researchers at
HireAHelper calculated a composite score based on median annual wage in 2021, projected employment growth from 2021 to 2031, and the average unemployment rate from 2020 and 2021. In the event of a tie, the occupation with the higher median annual wage was ranked higher.
Here are the best occupations for being self-employed.
15. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Photo Credit: Dragon Images / Shutterstock
Composite score: 62.2 Median annual wage: $49,470 Projected employment growth: +17.8% Unemployment rate: 9.7% Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Dragon Images
14. Electricians
Photo Credit: Virrage Images / Shutterstock
Composite score: 62.8 Median annual wage: $60,040 Projected employment growth: +7.1% Unemployment rate: 6.4% Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
Shutterstock
13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Photo Credit: Tong stocker / Shutterstock
Composite score: 63.1 Median annual wage: $72,010 Projected employment growth: +4.1% Unemployment rate: 3.7% Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
Tong_stocker
12. Private detectives and investigators
Photo Credit: New Africa / Shutterstock
Composite score: 64.0 Median annual wage: $59,380 Projected employment growth: +5.6% Unemployment rate: 4.0% Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
New Africa
11. Insurance sales agents
Photo Credit: Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock
Composite score: 64.3 Median annual wage: $49,840 Projected employment growth: +6.3% Unemployment rate: 3.2% Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
Shutterstock
10. Travel agents
Photo Credit: Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock
Composite score: 64.9 Median annual wage: $43,810 Projected employment growth: +19.7% Unemployment rate: 4.4% Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
Dragana Gordic
9. Food service managers
Photo Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
Composite score: 66.8 Median annual wage: $59,440 Projected employment growth: +9.8% Unemployment rate: 5.9% Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
Monkey Business Images
8. Producers and directors
Photo Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
Composite score: 69.9 Median annual wage: $79,000 Projected employment growth: +7.7% Unemployment rate: 5.0% Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Grusho Anna
7. Lodging managers
Photo Credit: Ljupco Smokovski / Shutterstock
Composite score: 70.2 Median annual wage: $59,430 Projected employment growth: +18.0% Unemployment rate: 8.4% Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
Ljupco Smokovski
6. Interpreters and translators
Photo Credit: maroke / Shutterstock
Composite score: 74.2 Median annual wage: $49,110 Projected employment growth: +20.2% Unemployment rate: 4.8% Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
maroke
5. Construction managers
Photo Credit: sirtravelalot / Shutterstock
Composite score: 77.6 Median annual wage: $98,890 Projected employment growth: +7.6% Unemployment rate: 3.4% Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
sirtravelalot
4. Marketing managers
Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock
Composite score: 78.2 Median annual wage: $135,030 Projected employment growth: +9.9% Unemployment rate: 5.0% Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Shutterstock
3. Management analysts
Photo Credit: Jirapong Manustrong / Shutterstock
Composite score: 81.5 Median annual wage: $93,000 Projected employment growth: +11.4% Unemployment rate: 3.4% Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Jirapong Manustrong
2. Personal financial advisors
Photo Credit: wutzkohphoto / Shutterstock
Composite score: 85.5 Median annual wage: $94,170 Projected employment growth: +15.4% Unemployment rate: 3.2% Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Shutterstock
1. Medical and health services managers
Photo Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock
Composite score: 97.2 Median annual wage: $101,340 Projected employment growth: +28.3% Unemployment rate: 1.8% Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree
Shutterstock
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.