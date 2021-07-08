First-time jobless claims decline 40% as many incentive payment applications hit snags

As the first incentive payments near release, initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by 40% in Oklahoma compared to revised figures from the previous week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5,543 workers filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance the week ending Saturday, 3,688 fewer than the prior week.
The most recent weekly initial claims figure is the lowest unrevised number of filings since the week ending Feb. 20, according to government data.
The decline in claims comes as the state prepares to issue its first payments to those who have found jobs under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s return to work initiative.
Stitt ended the state’s participation in the federal program early in the hopes it would lure more workers back to the workforce.
The week ending June 26 was the last week workers in Oklahoma would have been eligible for enhanced, temporary federal unemployment benefits linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of receiving enhanced federal benefits, Stitt and the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission have offered a $1,200 payment to the first 20,000 workers who return to work and stay on the job for at least six months.
The first incentive payments are scheduled to go out next week, according to an OESC spokesperson.
But OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted in a prepared statement Thursday that many of the claims have technical issues that caused them to be rejected.
“The OESC team is actively reviewing and verifying applications for the Back to Work Initiative,” Zumwalt said. “About 10% of applications have moved on to the final review process and the remainder have not made it through all stages of the application because they do not meet the eligibility qualifications.
“We are seeing that a significant number of applicants have made mistakes in the application process that caused them to be denied, whether it was a blurry photo or mismatching information between the paystubs and the application form. If you believe you are eligible and you were denied, we strongly encourage you to review the submission instructions carefully and to reapply for the initiative.”
Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, also declined.
Workers filed 32,660 continued claims the week ending June 26 compared to an upwardly, revised figure of 34,714 the prior week.
In other claims news, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 10,358 filings the week ending June 19 to 9,485 claims the week ending June 26. The four-week moving average of continued claims also declined from 35,142 to 34,358 during the same period, breaking a four-week streak of increasing claims.