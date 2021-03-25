First-time jobless claims continue to decline in Oklahoma

First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma declined 14% last week compared to revised figures for the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor, in its weekly report, said 7,210 Oklahoma workers filed initial jobless claims the week ending Saturday with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, a decline of 1,212 claims from the prior week.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of continued unemployment, also declined, from a revised figure of 32,514 the week ending March 6, to 27,853 claims the week ending March 13.

The four-week moving average of continued claims, meanwhile, declined for the 39th consecutive week, or from 34,390 the week ending March 6 to 32,574 the following week.

The continued drop in the four-week moving average comes as OESC officials say they have reduced the number of cases in adjudication to fewer than 5,000.