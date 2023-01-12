First-time claims for unemployment increase by nearly one-third

First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma increased by 380, or 31%, compared to prior week totals, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,594 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed the week ending Saturday in the state. The prior week an upwardly revised 1,214 claims were filed, the agency said.

Continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased 3%, or from 10,631 the week ending Dec. 24, to 10,975 claims the week ending Dec. 31.

While initial unemployment insurance claims in the state have been at historic lows for the last three months, they have edged up in recent weeks.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 1,355 the week ending Dec. 31 to 1,435 the following week, its highest point since late September.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased for the eighth consecutive week, or from 10,151 claims the week ending Dec. 24 to 10,424 claims the following week.

Among neighboring states, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas reported increases in first-time claims with the latter state reporting a jump from 10,288 claims to 19,713 claims from the week ending Dec. 31 to the week ending Saturday.

Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri, meanwhile, reported declines in weekly initial claims totals.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 1,000 to 205,000 the week ending Saturday, when compared to the prior week, according to seasonally adjusted data.