First-time claims for unemployment benefits increase 13%

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma increased by 13% the week ending Saturday when compared to the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,272 claims for unemployment insurance coverage were filed the week ending Saturday in the state, compared to 1,123 filings the week prior.

Initial claims filed during the seven-day period ending Nov. 26 were revised upwards this week from 942 claims.

Claims have varied in recent weeks, increasing one week only to decrease the next. Weekly initial claims totals are still 40% lower than one year ago when 2,112 jobless filings were recorded.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased 10%, or from 9,437 claims the week ending Nov. 19 to 10,412 claims the week ending Nov. 26.

Volatile claims totals in recent weeks are also reflected in the four-week moving averages.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 1,083 claims the week ending Nov. 26 to 1,176 claims the week ending Saturday.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 9,332 the week ending Nov. 19 to 9,611 claims the following week.

The increase in weekly initial claims was not unique to Oklahoma. Tennessee is the only state to report a decline in first-time claims.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 4,000 the week ending Saturday to 230,000.