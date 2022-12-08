 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First-time claims for unemployment benefits increase 13%

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma State Capitol (copy)

The exterior of the Oklahoma State Capitol is pictured in Oklahoma City on Feb 16.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma increased by 13% the week ending Saturday when compared to the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,272 claims for unemployment insurance coverage were filed the week ending Saturday in the state, compared to 1,123 filings the week prior.

Initial claims filed during the seven-day period ending Nov. 26 were revised upwards this week from 942 claims.

Claims have varied in recent weeks, increasing one week only to decrease the next. Weekly initial claims totals are still 40% lower than one year ago when 2,112 jobless filings were recorded.

Continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased 10%, or from 9,437 claims the week ending Nov. 19 to 10,412 claims the week ending Nov. 26.

People are also reading…

Volatile claims totals in recent weeks are also reflected in the four-week moving averages.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 1,083 claims the week ending Nov. 26 to 1,176 claims the week ending Saturday.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 9,332 the week ending Nov. 19 to 9,611 claims the following week.

The increase in weekly initial claims was not unique to Oklahoma. Tennessee is the only state to report a decline in first-time claims.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 4,000 the week ending Saturday to 230,000.

Above the Fall: Drone pilots capture foliage colors across US. Video by Lee Enterprises Drone Pilots.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greenwood Rising entering new phase with new director

Greenwood Rising entering new phase with new director

Board members agreed that they "didn't have the experience to run a history center." With the hiring of a new executive director with museum background, the focus is on turning Greenwood Rising from "a shiny new thing" into an institution.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cat thrown after interrupting Brazil press conference during World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert