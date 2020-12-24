First responder support foundation pays off mortgage of fallen Tulsa police sergeant

The foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for families facing sudden tragic loss.
Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said: “I’m honored that we can help Kristi and her sons, and bring them some peace of mind ahead of the holidays.
“Every day, first-responders like Sergeant Johnson get dressed and go to work, knowing that at any moment they might run into danger, and that they might not come home. They do this to protect everyday people like you and me. We need to take care of the families heroes like Sergeant Johnson leave behind.”
The foundation was established to honor the memory of Siller’s brother, New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks.
To date, it has spent over $250 million to honor and support first-responders and veterans and their families.
For more information, go to
tunnel2towers.org.
Police Funeral
People stand along 61st Street west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Shelby Zimmer, of Tulsa, and Nancy Wilmeth, of Broken Arrow, holds an American flag was they watch the processional for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of Floral Haven Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
The hearse carrying the body of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson leaves his funeral at Victory Church Thursday, July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot during a traffic stop on June 29th. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
People stand along 61st Street west of Memorial Drive as the funeral procession for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson passes.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa firefighters salute as the funeral procession for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson leaves Victory Church Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
People stand along 61st street west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot during a traffic stop on June 29th. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Carrie Dooely and granddaughter Hannah Millman, 7, both of Broken Arrow, wave flags as the funeral processional for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson passes. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators watch the processional for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of Floral Haven Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Elouise Connor, 4, walks passed Randy Harvey, both of Broken Arrow, as he salutes while watching the processional for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of Floral Haven Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
The hearse carrying the body of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson is escorted by law enforcement officers as it leaves his funeral at Victory Church Thursday, July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot during a traffic stop on June 29th. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
People stand along 61st street west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot during a traffic stop on June 29th. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
A police helicopter flies over the funeral for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson at Victory Church Thursday, July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot during a traffic stop on June 29th. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
People stand along 61st street west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot during a traffic stop on June 29th. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
People stand along 61st St. west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Sgt. Craig Johnson on Thursday, July 9, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
People stand along 61st St. west of Memorial Drive in Tulsa as they watch the funeral procession for Sgt. Craig Johnson on Thursday, July 9, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
A mourner stands outside the funeral for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot on June 29th during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Tulsa Firefighter Ashton Phillips puts a flag atop a fire truck for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson across the street from Johnson's funeral July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot on June 29th during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Tulsa Fire Honor Guard stands atop a fire truck with a flag for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson across the street from Johnson's funeral July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot on June 29th during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
A long line of mourners wait to enter Victory Church for the funeral of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot on June 29th during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Mourners arrive at Victory Church for the funeral of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson July 9, 2020. Johnson was shot on June 29th during a traffic stop. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
A spectator holds an American flag while waiting for the processional for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of Floral Haven Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A spectator waves an American Flag during the processional for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of Floral Haven Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Randy Harvey, of Broken Arrow, salutes while watching the processional for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of Floral Haven Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators watch the processional for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of Floral Haven Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Keith and Cindy Wells, both of Broken Arrow, wave American Flags while watching the processional for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of Floral Haven Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
