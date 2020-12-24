First responder support foundation pays off mortgage of fallen Tulsa police sergeant

A foundation dedicated to helping out the families of fallen first-responders has paid off the mortgage on a slain Tulsa police sergeant’s family home.

The New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced this week that it had paid off the mortgage of the late Sgt. Craig Johnson as part of its Fallen First Responder Home Program.

Johnson, 45, and a 15-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, died earlier this year after being shot during a traffic stop.

The department's first line-of-duty death in almost 25 years, Johnson left behind a wife, Kristi, and two sons, Connor and Clinton.

The Fallen First Responder Home Program, created in 2015, pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.

The mortgage payoff for the Johnsons was part of the foundation’s second annual Season of Hope, through which it has paid off 36 mortgages since Thanksgiving, the foundation reported.

“We are very appreciative,” Kristi Johnson said. “This helps me to focus more of my time and energy on our family healing and navigating our loss.”