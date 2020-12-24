 Skip to main content
First responder support foundation pays off mortgage of fallen Tulsa police sergeant
Sgt. Craig Johnson

Tulsans of the Year: Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson was born for police work

A foundation dedicated to helping out the families of fallen first-responders has paid off the mortgage on a slain Tulsa police sergeant’s family home.

The New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced this week that it had paid off the mortgage of the late Sgt. Craig Johnson as part of its Fallen First Responder Home Program.

Johnson, 45, and a 15-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, died earlier this year after being shot during a traffic stop.

The department's first line-of-duty death in almost 25 years, Johnson left behind a wife, Kristi, and two sons, Connor and Clinton.

The Fallen First Responder Home Program, created in 2015, pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.

The mortgage payoff for the Johnsons was part of the foundation’s second annual Season of Hope, through which it has paid off 36 mortgages since Thanksgiving, the foundation reported.

“We are very appreciative,” Kristi Johnson said. “This helps me to focus more of my time and energy on our family healing and navigating our loss.”

She said the gesture “also reminds us of the good that is in the world.”

The foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for families facing sudden tragic loss.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said: “I’m honored that we can help Kristi and her sons, and bring them some peace of mind ahead of the holidays.

“Every day, first-responders like Sergeant Johnson get dressed and go to work, knowing that at any moment they might run into danger, and that they might not come home. They do this to protect everyday people like you and me. We need to take care of the families heroes like Sergeant Johnson leave behind.”

The foundation was established to honor the memory of Siller’s brother, New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks.

To date, it has spent over $250 million to honor and support first-responders and veterans and their families.

For more information, go to tunnel2towers.org.

Tulsa World Magazine's 2020 Tulsans of the Year

Memorial service for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson

