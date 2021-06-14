First Ozone Alert of year issued; heat to continue, but humidity levels ease

Hot and sunny conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, with a slight chance of rain and slightly cooler temperatures Sunday, forecasters said.
"It will be a hot, but less humid start to the work week. Heat indices will not be as high as previous days as some relatively drier air is now in place over the area," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
However, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued its first Ozone Alert of the year for Tuesday.
The alert is in effect for Tulsa, Creek, Osage, Rogers and Wagoner counties.
An Ozone Alert was also in effect Tuesday for the Oklahoma City metro.
Highs in the Tulsa area are expected to be in the mid- to upper-90s throughout the week.
The normal high for mid-June in Tulsa is 88 degrees. The average high temperature for the month is 88.4 degrees, according to the weather service.
The Ozone Alert means conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground.
"If sunshine is abundant when these air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that results in the development of ozone near the ground during the afternoon and evening hours," the weather service said.
"While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation."
A few simple measures can be taken to help keep the ozone levels from becoming unhealthy, according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. During Ozone Alert days:
• Postpone any unnecessary driving and car pool if possible. If you do drive to work, turn the air conditioner in your car off during your morning commute. You can also cut down on extra driving by bringing your lunch to work. If you must refuel your vehicle, do it in the evening after the sun goes down or postpone your fueling to another day.
• Postpone running the lawn mower and gas trimmer. The exhaust from these small engines contributes a significant amount of pollution to the air. Industrial facilities should reduce pollution emissions as much as possible on ozone alert days.
"These preventative measures, performed throughout the Tulsa metro area, can have a tremendous effect in reducing the pollutants that contribute to ozone problems," the agency said.
In 2020, there were no Ozone Alert days for the Tulsa metro, according to the DEQ. In 2019 there were two and in 2019 there were nine. Recent years with more than 20 Ozone Alert days include 2012 (21) and 2011 (25),
For more information, contact DEQ at 918-293-1600 or the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) at 918-584-7526. Additional information can also be found at www.ozonealert.com, including current ozone levels around the Tulsa area.
Video: Flag retirement ceremony at VFW Post 577.