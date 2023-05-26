Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone alert for Tulsa on Saturday.

Ozone alerts are a prediction that concentrations of ozone will approach levels of concern.

Ozone pollution is more likely to form during the warmer months. Ozone forms when the pollutants near the ground from sources like cars, power plants, refineries and chemical plants, react chemically to sunlight, according to the Tulsa Air Quality website.

“Unhealthy levels of ozone can cause irritation, coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, increased susceptibility to respiratory infection and aggravation of asthma and other respiratory ailments,” according to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

According to the department, residents are recommended to reduce exposure and help avoid ozone formation by limiting outdoor activity to morning hours, waiting to refuel automobiles or mow lawns, carpooling and riding the bus. Additionally, the department recommends people avoid rush hour traffic, drive their most fuel-efficient vehicles and limit idle time in vehicles.

In 2022 there were seven ozone alert days, according to the Tulsa Air Quality website. All of the alerts occurred during the months of June and July. This alert is the first ozone alert of the year.

To receive an Air Quality Health Advisory email sign-up at: https://www.deq.ok.gov/air-quality-division/sign-up-for-air-quality-notifications/

