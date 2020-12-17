First lady Sarah Stitt not injured after SUV involved in accident in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — First lady Sarah Stitt is uninjured following a Thursday two-vehicle accident in Oklahoma City, said Sarah Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

Sarah Stitt at 1:54 p.m. was driving northbound on Lincoln Boulevard when her vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of N.E. 36th Street, Stewart said.

“It is still under investigation,” Stewart said. “One individual was transported out of the other vehicle with minor injuries and the first lady was not injured.”

The crash occurred after her husband, Gov. Kevin Stitt, held a news conference announcing teachers would be moved up to Phase 2 of COVID-19 priority vaccinations.