 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Cherokee language immersion school in Tahlequah
0 Comments
breaking

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Cherokee language immersion school in Tahlequah

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and 'friendsgiving'

First Lady Jill Biden will visit a Cherokee language immersion class during a trip to Tahlequah on Friday, the White House has announced.

 Susan Walsh, Associated Press

First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Tahlequah on Friday, the White House said Tuesday.

According to the announcement, Biden and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit a Cherokee language immersion class. No time for the visit was given but will likely be in the afternoon. Biden is scheduled to visit a children’s vaccination clinic in Philadelphia Friday morning.

Subscribe Now: $5 for 5 months

The White House said Biden and Haaland will talk about the importance of preserving native languages.

Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. touted the tribe’s investment in early childhood education, including Cherokee language, two weeks ago during the White House’s virtual Tribal Nations Summit.

The Cherokee Nation said earlier this year it plans to spend $40 million on Head Start facilities.

The tribe has for years operated a Cherokee immersion program for young children in Tahlequah. This fall it announced it will open a second site in the former Greasy school in southern Adair County.

Greasy, a dependent district, closed in 2020.

Cherokee has declined steadily as a first language but is still commonly spoken in many households, especially in rural areas.

Their distinctive syllabary, devised in the early 19th century, make the Cherokees one of the few native people with their own written language. The tribe is highlighting the syllabary this year.

Biden has never visited Oklahoma as first lady but did campaign for her husband, President Joe Biden, in Oklahoma City in March 2020.

President Biden was in Tulsa on June 1 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Hoskin was among those meeting with Biden during that visit.

Video: First lady receives official White House Christmas tree.

Jill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House Monday by receiving the official 2021 White House Christmas tree - an 18 1/2-foot Fraser fir from North Carolina. After greeting and inspecting the tree, the first lady declared, "Look how beautiful this is." "It is beautiful. It's magnificent, really," she said. Mrs. Biden then broke off a small branch from the official Blue Room tree and gave it - along with a big smooch — to her toddler grandson. Son Hunter Biden, his wife, Melissa, and their toddler, Beau, were among a sizeable group of White House aides, guests and others who braved crisp winds to watch the brief ceremony marking the start of President Joe Biden's first Christmas in the White House. The tree was presented by the father-and-son team of Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, North Carolina — a three-time winner of the National Christmas Tree Association's annual contest. The winner gets to present its official tree to the White House.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert