First Lady Jill Biden to visit Cherokee language immersion school in Tahlequah

First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Tahlequah on Friday, the White House said Tuesday.

According to the announcement, Biden and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit a Cherokee language immersion class. No time for the visit was given but will likely be in the afternoon. Biden is scheduled to visit a children’s vaccination clinic in Philadelphia Friday morning.

The White House said Biden and Haaland will talk about the importance of preserving native languages.

Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. touted the tribe’s investment in early childhood education, including Cherokee language, two weeks ago during the White House’s virtual Tribal Nations Summit.

The Cherokee Nation said earlier this year it plans to spend $40 million on Head Start facilities.

The tribe has for years operated a Cherokee immersion program for young children in Tahlequah. This fall it announced it will open a second site in the former Greasy school in southern Adair County.

Greasy, a dependent district, closed in 2020.

Cherokee has declined steadily as a first language but is still commonly spoken in many households, especially in rural areas.