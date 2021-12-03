 Skip to main content
First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Tulsa International Airport for Tahlequah visit
First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Tulsa International Airport for Tahlequah visit

First lady Jill Biden arrived in Tulsa Thursday afternoon for a later visit to a school in Tahlequah.

Oklahoma first lady Sarah Stitt boarded Biden's plane after it landed. 

Biden’s plane touched down at Tulsa International Airport at 2:05 p.m. and was met by Stitt and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The two first ladies met for about 20 minutes on Biden’s plane, where they discussed Stitt’s Hope Rising initiative.

Biden will visit a Cherokee language immersion class in Tahlequah, according to a White House announcement earlier this week.

The announcement originally said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland would visit with Biden, but she was not on the plane Thursday, apparently unable to make the visit.

The White House said Biden will talk about the importance of preserving native languages.

Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. touted the tribe’s investment in early childhood education, including Cherokee language, two weeks ago during the White House’s virtual Tribal Nations Summit.

The Cherokee Nation said earlier this year it plans to spend $40 million on Head Start facilities.

The tribe has for years operated a Cherokee immersion program for young children in Tahlequah. This fall it announced it will open a second site in the former Greasy school in southern Adair County.

Greasy, a dependent district, closed in 2020.

Cherokee has declined steadily as a first language but is still commonly spoken in many households, especially in rural areas.

Their distinctive syllabary, devised in the early 19th century, make the Cherokees one of the few native people with their own written language. The tribe is highlighting the syllabary this year.

Biden has never visited Oklahoma as first lady but did campaign for her husband, President Joe Biden, in Oklahoma City in March 2020.

President Biden was in Tulsa on June 1 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Hoskin was among those meeting with Biden during that visit.

