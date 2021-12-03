First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Tulsa International Airport for Tahlequah visit

The Cherokee Nation said earlier this year it plans to spend $40 million on Head Start facilities.

The tribe has for years operated a Cherokee immersion program for young children in Tahlequah. This fall it announced it will open a second site in the former Greasy school in southern Adair County.

Greasy, a dependent district, closed in 2020.

Cherokee has declined steadily as a first language but is still commonly spoken in many households, especially in rural areas.

Their distinctive syllabary, devised in the early 19th century, make the Cherokees one of the few native people with their own written language. The tribe is highlighting the syllabary this year.

Biden has never visited Oklahoma as first lady but did campaign for her husband, President Joe Biden, in Oklahoma City in March 2020.

President Biden was in Tulsa on June 1 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Hoskin was among those meeting with Biden during that visit.