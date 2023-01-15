First female CEO of Osage Casinos rooted in tribe

Kimberly Pearson is the new CEO of Osage Casinos, replacing Byron Bighorse who recently resigned after eight years at the helm.

Pearson, a member of the Osage Nation, is the first woman to lead the seven-property gaming and entertainment organization, which serves as the primary funding source for critical Osage Nation programs.

The Tulsa World recently conducted a question-and-answer session with her to see how the new job is going.

You started your career with Osage Casinos in 2008. How has the organization changed over that span?

The biggest change is the economic impact and growth of our operation. When I first came to Osage Casinos, my role was focused on training and development. We were a newer organization, and I was able to apply my background in corporate America to build training programs that would improve overall performance among management and line staff.

Since that time, I’ve had a leadership role in opening three Vegas-style casino hotels, with two more under construction. Demand for our casinos has skyrocketed, and the programs we are able to fund for the Osage Nation are remarkable. The momentum we have in 2023 is incredible, and we’re just going to keep growing.

You are from one of the largest Osage families. What can you tell me about that and how that has shaped you?

I am incredibly proud to have a long family history within the Osage Nation, including my great-grandmother, Rose Osage, an original allottee, and my father, retired Oklahoma District Judge and former Osage Nation Congressman Doug Revard. My father helped write the Osage Constitution and sat on the first Osage Nation Congress. It was inspiring to see a new government grow and see the future that was being built for all Osages. My grandmother tasked my father with always helping the people, and that is what he did. Now, I feel that it is my duty to continue. I am committed to the success of the Osage people because they are my family and their success is my success.

A large focus of the Osage Nation and Osage Casinos has been reacquiring tribal lands and putting them into trusts. Can you bring us up to speed on those efforts?

The history of how tribal lands were taken from Osage goes beyond Oklahoma history. Our territory stretched over all of Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri. Watching my father have an active role in the strategic plan of the Osage Nation through the first Osage Nation Congress instilled the importance of reacquiring those lands. I led the majority of the recent efforts to place the land we acquire into trust, and many of those sites are now homes of Osage Casino properties. When I started with Osage Casinos, we had lost most of our reservation, but proceeds from the casinos have helped us to reacquire hundreds of thousands of acres.

Women represent only 8.2% of all CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, according to the Women Business Collective. What can be done to increase women’s presence in C-suites nationwide?

It may sound simple, but women have to demand their place at the table. Women are masters at getting things done and organized. For years, women have been the CEOs of families. We see what needs done, and we do it. If you have a high-performing woman working full-time in your office and has a family at home, you should ask her what her to-do list looks like every day.

The volume of tasks and logistics women manage every day is astounding. Women are doing more than you know, day in and day out. Seek them out in your organization, give them a chance and they will grow businesses. We have so many talented, strong Osage women in our tribe, and I see them stepping up every day to make a difference, like the Speaker of our Osage Nation Congress, Alice Goodfox. We want our young Osage daughters to see the paths we are forging for them.

What makes you happy outside the office?

Spending time with family and friends. My husband and I have three daughters, two of whom recently started attending Oklahoma State University. I want to set an example for my girls and let them see a smart, savvy CEO who is using her talents in business to support the growth of Osage Nation which helps all Oklahomans.

