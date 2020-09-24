First COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Oklahoma to be reserved for health care workers, most at risk, state officials say

"Phase 2 we're anticipating more of a pod-style, similar to what you've seen in distributing testing for COVID," she said.

The third stage likely will have sufficient vaccine supply to allow open access through a more normal or routine strategy, such as private partner sites and continuing public-health sites as required, Shawnee said.

Dr. William Hildebrand, an OU Medicine virologist working on COVID-19 vaccine research, spoke on the many unknowns and hurdles to overcome to successfully deliver and distribute a vaccine.

Hildebrand said that researchers in March began taking what scientists already knew about previous viruses — SARS-CoV-1 and MERS — to rapidly construct vaccines.

Biotechnology companies haven't put all their eggs in one basket, so to speak, he said. They are developing different types of vaccines that have different requirements.

For example, he said, an RNA vaccine will require freezing and two doses. An adenovirus vaccine probably will need refrigeration and one dose. So it's difficult to know how many Oklahomans might receive vaccines in the initial wave.