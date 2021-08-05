First case overturned on tribal jurisdiction grounds results in retrial, conviction

A passerby found Jacobs in the ditch with his face bloodied and slashes across his chest and stomach, according to the ruling.

Jacobs’ genitals had been severed and his throat slit. It was estimated that he bled to death in four to 12 minutes.

Murphy challenged his conviction on several fronts, including claims that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction because he was American Indian and the crime occurred within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled in 2017 that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try Murphy because he was Native American and the death occurred within “Indian Country.”

The court noted that only Congress can diminish or disestablish a tribal reservation boundary and that it hadn’t done so with the Muscogee Nation since the 1860s.

The U.S. Supreme Court later affirmed that decision in 2020 along with issuing its now famously similar ruling involving the appeal of child sex abuser Jimcy McGirt.

Federal prosecutors were able to secure a conviction of Murphy despite the loss of some evidence and difficulty tracking down witnesses from more than 20 years ago.