First case of bird flu confirmed in Oklahoma; poultry exhibitions, public sales put on hold

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Sequoyah County. The virus was found in a commercial poultry flock.

“While this case of HPAI is not unexpected, we have prepared for this and are working closely with USDA and livestock producers to control and eradicate this disease from our state,” said Oklahoma State Veterinarian Dr. Rod Hall.

“We have activated our Avian Influenza Response Plan and are working diligently with federal partners to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state officials.

Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at ag.ok.gov/disease-alerts. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases should also be reported to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture at 405-522-6141.

Beginning Sunday, all poultry exhibition, public sales and swap meets are banned in the state of Oklahoma until further notice in order to halt any potential spread of this virus, the state agency said.

The ban is set to end on July 30, unless evidence shows it should be extended. The order can be found on the website

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern.

It remains safe to eat poultry products. There is no risk to the food supply, but the affected birds will not enter the food supply system.

State officials have placed a quarantine on the affected premises while federal and state partners work jointly to assess the extent of the infection.

Additional surveillance of all poultry flocks, commercial and backyard, will be initiated in the area surrounding the affected premises.

Bird flu has resulted in the death of at least 28 million poultry birds across the country.