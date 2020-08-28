First Black Wall Street Music Awards postponed in solidarity with Black entertainers, athletes around the country

“Today we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters from all around this nation," Wortham continued. "We stand in solidarity with the artist, the entertainer, the community organizer and the athlete. As much as we love our art form, our gifts, our talents; we are more than these things.

"We are here today to express that we were placed on this earth for more than to entertain the masses. So, while we love our platforms to the core, today we pause to remind you that we are human first. And as humans we cannot sit back and overlook the injustices that are occurring to our Black human lives.”

C.J. Webber Neal, president of the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, said the idea for the show came together in January. Organizers wanted to form something to celebrate the musical history of Black Wall Street.

"It wasn't just rich financially," he said. "It was rich in culture; it was rich in arts."

And its legacy continues in the present-day nominees.

Pearson said that although the number and diversity of people protesting on account of Black lives in 2020 has been encouraging, there's still work to be done, and laws won't legislate love.