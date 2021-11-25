 Skip to main content
First Baptist North Tulsa hosts all-city Thanksgiving service
Each year, participating churches take turns hosting the all-city Thanksgiving worship service. Congregations involved Monday were Agape Bible Fellowship, Asbury United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church North Tulsa, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and World Won for Christ Family Life Ministries.

“We come together to adore, to praise God, to thank God each and every week — but our thankfulness really rises to another level when we get to this season of the year that’s called Thanksgiving,” said Anthony Scott, senior pastor for hosting congregation at First Baptist Church North Tulsa.

A video of the service can be found on the church’s Facebook page.

