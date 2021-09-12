First American Museum reaches the end of a long and broken trail

There was a $5 million bond issue in 1998, and another $33 million in 2003. In 2005, Oklahoma City deeded the land over to the state. But construction didn’t begin until 2006 — 11 years after creation of the NACEA and 15 years after the first tentative plans were announced.

One problem was the site. While the location at the intersection of two busy interstate highways may have been a good one, there was a reason it had set vacant so long. The place was practically drenched in the dangerous residue of decades of oil production.

Cleansing it took a lot of time and a lot of money.

But the project itself was expensive. The authority’s members believed it was their duty to go first class all the way, and their budgets showed it.

In 2008, the authority asked for another $25 million bond issue on top of the $38 million already approved. The Legislature grudgingly agreed, but was increasingly skeptical of project and its management.

By 2010, the authority was out of money again but kept going with a $6 million allocation from the Obama administration’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

With the economy in a spin, private donors backed out and the Legislature turned away. In 2012 construction stopped.