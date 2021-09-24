 Skip to main content
First Afghan refugees have arrived in Oklahoma, Catholic Charities of OKC says
First Afghan refugees have arrived in Oklahoma, Catholic Charities of OKC says

Adam Soltani, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Rights-Oklahoma chapter, said his organization plans to present welcome kits to Afghan refugees when they arrive.

 Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of Afghan refugees have been welcomed to Oklahoma City by Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City and the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Oklahoma chapter, a Catholic Charities leader said Thursday.

With rooms filled with donations and volunteers coming into help, a refugee resettlement agency in Seattle is scrambling to help families arriving from Afghanistan.
