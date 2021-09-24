First Afghan refugees have arrived in Oklahoma, Catholic Charities of OKC says

OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of Afghan refugees have been welcomed to Oklahoma City by Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City and the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Oklahoma chapter, a Catholic Charities leader said Thursday.
