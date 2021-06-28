Fireworks shortage: Early birds get the boom as supply chains struggle to match demand

Once products do reach American shores, timely arrival still isn't guaranteed. Some orders that were placed as far back as January and February have yet to arrive at TNT Fireworks on West Skelly, said Maggie Guynes, the location's store manager.

"We began doing these orders very early in the year, and at this point … it's more a guarantee that they won't arrive (for this holiday season)," Guynes said. "Everyone went into this season knowing that was a possibility. A lot of our distributors have tried to help out and kind of prepare us for that."

While the initial amount of products available leading into the season was roughly normal, the shortage's impact will be apparent once the initial buying wave is over. No restock shipments are expected to hit shelves at the West Skelly TNT before July 4.

"We expect it to get really bare in the next few days," Guynes said.

The shipping and production issues have led to some price jumps in many shops, but Jake's Fireworks store manager Brent McClure said he hasn't seen the increases he expected at the West Skelly location.