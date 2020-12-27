 Skip to main content
Firefighters rescue person from Tulsa residence during 'heavy fire' on Sunday, official says

Firefighters rescue person from Tulsa residence during 'heavy fire' on Sunday, official says

House Fire

Tulsa Firefighters work the scene of a house fire on Easton St. just west of Sheridan Ave in Tulsa on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

 John Clanton Tulsa World

One person was transported to a Tulsa hospital on Sunday after being rescued by firefighters from a home north of Interstate 244 that caught fire, an official said.

A police dispatcher confirmed Sunday that authorities received a report of a house fire from the area of the 5900 block of East Easton Street just after 4:35 p.m. Sunday. Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said Sunday night that the home, which was about 800 square feet, had "heavy fire involvement" upon firefighters' arrival.

Little said crews found a person in a bedroom in the northwest corner of the home and removed them from the property so they could receive treatment from firefighters and paramedics. EMSA transported the person to a local hospital, Little said.

The person's condition was unknown as of Sunday night.

