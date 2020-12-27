Firefighters rescue person from Tulsa residence during 'heavy fire' on Sunday, official says

One person was transported to a Tulsa hospital on Sunday after being rescued by firefighters from a home north of Interstate 244 that caught fire, an official said.

A police dispatcher confirmed Sunday that authorities received a report of a house fire from the area of the 5900 block of East Easton Street just after 4:35 p.m. Sunday. Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said Sunday night that the home, which was about 800 square feet, had "heavy fire involvement" upon firefighters' arrival.

Little said crews found a person in a bedroom in the northwest corner of the home and removed them from the property so they could receive treatment from firefighters and paramedics. EMSA transported the person to a local hospital, Little said.

The person's condition was unknown as of Sunday night.