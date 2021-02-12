Firefighters rescue man after his pickup goes into Verdigris River

Tulsa firefighters rescued a man early Friday after his pickup went into the Verdigris River east of Catoosa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Tommy Guess, 26, of Claremore was driving a Ford F-150 west on the Will Rogers Turnpike about 11 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle left the roadway and went down a steep embankment into the river, troopers reported.

Guess got out of the pickup as it sank into the river bottom and was able to swim to a bridge abutment. He was rescued there hours later by the Tulsa Fire Department. Temperatures were in the teens overnight.

Guess had arm, leg and hand injuries and was taken to a Tulsa hospital.

The Will Rogers Turnpike at the Verdigris River was closed from 5:46 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.