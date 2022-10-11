Firefighters install smoke detectors in neighborhood of fatal fire

As part of a regular effort following a fatal fire, firefighters canvassed a Tulsa neighborhood about 6 miles east of downtown on Tuesday to install free smoke detectors for some and replace batteries for others.

"It's in our mission statement to protect lives. We know that smoke detectors do that," Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.

"They give you time to get out of your home before it develops to a point where you're not able to do so. That precious time is crucial in any fire because they grow so quickly."

About 5:52 a.m. Monday, firefighters had responded to a house fire at 421 S. 76th East Ave., where they found a 46-year-old woman dead on the front porch of the home. She had been pulled out of the burning house by a friend, Little said.

A small dog also died in the fire.

The fire’s cause remained under investigation on Tuesday, when about 25 firefighters went to about 200 homes in the area to install free smoke detectors and replace batteries in others as needed as part of "After the Fire," a Tulsa Fire Department community risk-reduction program.

It is aimed at boosting public awareness on the importance of having working smoke alarms and installing them where needed in neighborhoods where fatal fires have occurred.

Little said that according to the National Fire Prevention Association, four out of five fire-related deaths occur in homes and that two out of three of those deaths occur in a residence without a smoke detector.

Fire Capt. Justin Flake and a firefighter crew were assigned to go door-to-door on the same street as the fatal fire to install smoke detectors.

"It's the most important piece of equipment that you can put in your house," Flake said.

He and two other firefighters helped install a smoke detector in Linda Thaompson's home. She has lived in the neighborhood for two years.

"We just moved in and they didn't have them, and it just never clicked until that lady passed away down the road," Thaompson said. "I'm relieved they're doing this."

Each house they visited in which a resident answered the door received a home safety plan that includes a checklist outlining safety measures that need to be taken in the home.

Representatives with the Tulsa Chapter of the American Red Cross also helped check and install smoke detectors in the neighborhood. The Red Cross works closely with the Tulsa Fire Department in providing support for displaced residents or other victims of residence fires.

"They are supplying the smoke detectors for us to distribute," Little said.

For residents who were not home, a flier was left with information to call and ask firefighters to install smoke detectors for free at a later time.

Anyone in the Tulsa area is encouraged to call 918-596-9422 for firefighters to do the same in their homes for free.